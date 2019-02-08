The man accused of a double shooting, double homicide in Rockmart was brought back to Polk County to face his day in court and will remain in custody.
Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, was booked into the Polk County Jail at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday after a long trip back to Georgia from Indiana. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies transported the fugitive after Gamble signed off on extradition after his capture in Indianapolis by federal and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.
Gamble fled from Rockmart on the night of Jan. 24 after he shot five people in a stolen black Ford pickup truck later found in Bartow County. He is charged with the murder of Dadrian Cummings and Arkeyla Perry at a Rome Street address and Helen Rose Mitchell and Jaequnn Davis at a Williamson Street address.
The fifth victim Peerless Brown was hospitalized after he was shot in the neck and rushed to treatment at Atlanta Medical Center via airlift. He was later released from the hospital and spoke with reporters from WSB-TV.
Brown told the Atlanta station that he arrived at the scene at the same as Gamble kicked in the door and after a brief encounter was shot in the neck, then attempted to help save Mitchell and Davis from Gamble.
When asked about Brown’s account, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Nelly Miles said they are not yet providing any further details about the shooting as their investigation continues.
After Gamble’s arrival at the Polk County Jail, officials reported he will be facing a first appearance for a bond hearing on the charges of four counts of murder, a single count of aggravated assault and a single count of theft by taking.