- The Board of Elections disqualifies Furr from the May primary ballot.
“Get ready for a special election, because I intend to have this decision overturned,” Robert Furr promised following a decision to uphold a challenge of his candidacy for the Polk County Board of Education District 1 seat.
He made good on that promise last week and filed paperwork with the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court to appeal a 2-0 decision from the Polk County Board of Elections to remove him from the ballot at the conclusion of a hearing on April 18. Furr, upset by the decision of the board, proclaimed “Fine, I will see you in Superior Court. I hope you enjoy paying for a called election.”
His candidacy for office was challenged by Elections Director Karen Garmon, who received an anonymous complaint that Furr had worked as a substitute teacher after he had qualified for office.
She began looking into the matter, and later the challenge was turned over to County Attorney Brad McFall who presented evidence to the Board of Elections during the hearing.
McFall began with information he requested by way of an open records request from the Polk School District which he said showed a consistent pattern of Furr working as a substitute teacher as early as August 2017 following his retirement at the end of the 2016-17 school year from Rockmart High School.
He said Furr’s work — which fact wasn’t challenged — included dates that ended when Garmon began looking into the issue back in March. McFall referenced four dates where Furr worked as a substitute teacher from March 8 through March 16, when he was removed from the substitute teacher’s list. Those came after Furr qualified as a candidate for the school board on March 5.
McFall also questioned Furr about his status with the school district, and whether he received a W-2 at the end of the year when he worked for the district. His 2017 W-2, for instance, would have included both work as a special needs teacher at Rockmart High School before his retirement, plus that as a substitute teacher following.
Furr did not deny either that he had a conversation with David Robinson asking him to be removed from the list following the discovery of the problem.
Furr laid out his own case for why he wasn’t considered an employee of the Polk School District, but instead was more like a contractor under the status of a substitute teacher. He cited several labor-related documents, including information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Dallas (Texas) Independent School District that cited guidelines for how substitute teachers are handled by human resources, his and his wife’s pay stubs from the Polk School District to show differences in what was being withheld by the district.
His arguments were that because he is an at-will employee, and that he was able to decide when to work or not, he shouldn’t fall under the designation of an employee of the Polk School District.
“I’m not an employee, but an on-call worker on a list,” Furr said.
McFall asked about two documents that Furr said he’d never been presented when he was asked by Rockmart High School officials to substitute. That included a Substitute Teacher Employee Handbook and form that they received and understood the document. He gave Furr a copy and asked him from several areas of the first two pages that clearly calls a substitute teacher throughout.
Furr said several times he’d never seen the document before, and explained that when he retired, Rockmart High School paraprofesional coordinators responsible for maintaining the substitute teacher list asked him if he would serve if called. Furr said he agreed, and that was all that he was ever asked about it, and that he was paid only for the days he taught.
When questioned about why Furr never received these documents to read and sign off that he understood, Polk School District Director of Human Resources David Robinson said that much of the time when teachers retire and decide to serve as a substitute teacher, they do so without having to go through all the steps that someone who wants to fill in who hasn’t already worked with the school system have to go through.
He explained that in Furr and other cases, retirees aren’t made to fill out paperwork since it is already on file with the school district along with their teaching credentials, and thus it would be wasteful to make them go through the process a second time. Robinson added that the substitute teacher handbook is a slimmed down version of the regular employee handbook given out to Polk School District hires.
To be a substitute teacher for a school district, one either has to be a certified teacher, have a parapro license or go through a four-hour orientation class provided by the state at regular intervals, along with completing background checks and fill out paperwork to serve. Schools who need substitutes are responsible for filling those needs themselves, and fill spots for absent teachers on a day-to-day basis based off of need.
Before the Board of Elections went to confer about what to do with the challenge, Furr told members he believed they had convened to hear “frivolous information you (McFall) have presented, and then they (the court) do (overturns the decision) after the election, that would nullify the election and would have to hold a special election.”
When board members came back to act on McFall’s recommendation to uphold the challenge and remove Furr from the ballot, he told them that they were only allowed to act based on what the State of Georgia’s laws had to say on the issue, and that if the school board themselves had a handbook calling a substitute teacher an employee, then the challenge stood.
“There’s no doubt that he retired, and no longer became a full time employee back in June 2017, following his retirement he was given a separation notice that notes specifically retirement,” McFall said. “And pay stub, which includes withholdings from federal, state and MCWH and I’m not exactly clear what that is.... the various documents that he gave us to define a substitute teacher and various types of employments. All those documents are good reading, and we appreciate being provided with those documents. But what we can only deal with is documents, policies, rules and manuals that are specific to Georgia, and even more specific to Polk County, Georgia as propagated by the local school board. “
Furr before he left the hearing room following the April 18 decision, added that “it is my understanding that my opponent was informed that he could steal the election through you people, but you haven’t heard the last of me.”
In a follow-up interview after the hearing concluded, Furr said that he was upset by many things during the hearing and included in that what he said was an “extremely prejudiced” proceedings.
“This was a railroad job and I will be appealing this decision, and I want the voters to know that I’m for the voters and not for the ‘good ol’ boy’ system,” Furr said. “Also I would like for all the voters in Polk County to call elected officials to call and complain about the county attorney attitude and behavior during this hearing.”
Furr also said he would be filing a complaint about the hearing with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office against the Board of Elections, since he felt his opinions about his status with the school district when he qualified weren’t fairly heard.
“I entered this election to try to do some good for the school system, but the system is against me,” Furr said.
When sought for comment, District 1 candidate Britt Madden Jr. said that “I was made aware of the Polk County Board of Elections ruling against Mr. Furr on Wednesday night. I respect his right to appeal and wish him the best.”
McFall said that because ballots have already been printed, Furr’s name will still appear as a candidate for District 1 in the primary but that any votes cast for him will not count.
“It is too late have that removed, and I believe the Board of Elections will do what they can to notify voters that although your name is on the ballots cast for you will not be considered in that particular race.”
A date for a Superior Court hearing on the appeal wasn’t available at press time.