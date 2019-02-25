An ongoing project to ensure that children have meals during the summer in Aragon continues to need the public's help raising funds for all the food needed.
In that spirit, organizers for the annual Summer Feed program are asking people to come out and enjoy a hobo-style dinner on March 16.
The event is being held at the Aragon Community Center from 12 to 4 p.m. in the coming weeks. Plates will be $5 a piece, and every dollar will go toward helping the program.
Plates will include a choice of pinto or butter beans, corn bread, slaw, tea and a variety of desserts.
Aragon's Summer Feed program, put together by council member Debbie Pittman, provides youth in and outside the city limits the chance to come get lunch in the mill village on weekdays. Pittman has in the past and plans to continue making home-cooked meals and desserts so long as funds are available to do so.
Those who want to donate to the program but can't make the dinner in the coming weeks can contact Aragon City Clerk Christie Langston at 770-684-6563 for more information on how to help.