The Cedartown Library is transforming locals into computer masters one step at a time, and the latest weekly lesson was all about keyboard shortcuts, hotkeys, and other useful tricks.
As always, computers and all other necessary materials were supplied for attendees before class began. Those interested in joining in and learning the basics can sign-up for free at 245 East Ave, Cedartown.
“The F1 through F11 keys are all function keys,” class host and library staff Ian Williams explained. “They all have their own uses, but you can also combine some of them with the Alt or Ctrl keys for some extra shortcuts, too.”
The function keys typically have predefined uses but they can change depending on a device's operating system. Certain programs will also have specific commands for each key, but their uses will return to normal once that program has been exited.
“You might use F1 pretty often if you're new to computers,” Williams said. “Pressing it will open a help screen for almost any program you're on, so if you ever feel lost or don't know how to use something, that's the key for you. F5 will refresh the page for you, so it's pretty useful.”
Some keys typically won't be used at all, but there are other useful ones. F7 can be used to spellcheck documents, F9 can refresh Microsoft Word documents, and F11 can be used to enter and exit fullscreen mode.
Williams also touched ground with his previous lesson by talking about how to avoid scams and other internet safety tips. The group already learned about unsecured connections, but threats such as scam artists and malicious attachments can manifest on safe sights such as emails.
Williams suggested not downloading anything from verified contacts, and making sure to cross-check email accounts pretending to be businesses.
A question and answer portion is held at the end of each class to make sure no one leaves confused, so those interested in future courses can rest easy knowing they're sure to learn something. The courses are held every Thursday, so those who miss one can still sign up for the next week.