Students had fun taking Pottery and Art Camps this summer at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center. Paul Craighead taught Pottery Camp June 17-21 and Margaret Bearden and Peggy Cline taught the “In the Jungle” Art Camp July 8-12 with an Art Show on July 12. Students created projects in drawing, painting, sculptures, clay and more.
Margaret Jacobs directed Theatre Camp I, Disney’s “The Aristocats, Kids” June 5-14 and Theatre Camp II, “Mary Poppins, Jr.” June 27 — 28 at The Rockmart Theatre with wonderful performances for the public on their last days of camp.
The students are so talented and we are very proud of all of them. Many high school and college students helped with the camps. These camps are possible through the City of Rockmart, Doc Ayers and Roy Beck Foundation, generous RCAC members and scholarships. We appreciate you all!
Sign up now for art classes, pottery, yoga, chorus, piano, fused glass, and paint parties for all ages. Call 770-684-2707 or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov for more information.