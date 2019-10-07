October is finally here, and with the new month comes plenty of new library events. Whether you need a book, a computer, or simply something fun to do, the Cedartown and Rockmart library branches have you covered.
Those in Cedartown can look forward to upcoming events such as a story time session on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., a Lego free play session on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m., a computer class on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., a sit and stitch session on Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m., and the Spooky Spokes event on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4 through 7 p.m. at Wood Park.
All of the events are free to attend, and sign-ups for events such as the computer class can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown. Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using the internet can visit from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cedartown Library also has various resources such as quiet study areas and meeting rooms, and for those in need of technology, there are computers, printers, fax machines, and more. Additional information about the library and it’s events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.