Aragon, Cedartown and Rockmart all have something planned for local residents to take part in this week as a statewide celebration of municipalities takes place for Georgia Cities Week.
Planned events include fun and games for residents, including a concert with an American Idol contestant, a softball tournament to help raise money for a local cause, a movie night and much more. Rockmart residents are being encouraged — and those who get the paper on Tuesday can still participate in — Rockmart’s first ever Health Walk held in conjunction with Polk Medical Center as part of the Live Well Polk initiative. Local residents are invited to take part in 2-mile health walk on the Silver Comet Trail from 6 to 8 p.m. The course goes for a mile out and a mile back for participants.
Those who want to register can go to tinyurl.com/RockmartHealthWalk to help organizers know how many people will be attending. Prizes will be given away at the end of the walk, including an Apple Watch, prize packs, and a boy’s and girl’s bicycle.
Following the walk up on Thursday night is a special concert and cookout being held by the citizens, and all are invited to take part in this free event. Local American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman and his band The Southern Boys will be playing during the event being held in downtown Rockmart in front of the Rockmart History Museum on Marble Street.
Food is also free during the event as well, and council members will be among those helping to work the grill Thursday night. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and continues through 8:30 p.m.
Aragon is also holding their first Georgia Cities Week event on Thursday night. Senior Bingo Night starting at 6 p.m. at city hall will feature prizes for those who win, and is completely free for participants. Aragon will also be officially opening up a room at city hall for the public to use for study and to check out books without cost. The city’s new library room will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday at 10 a.m. as the doors open for the first time.
Wrapping up Georgia Cities Week in Rockmart will be a free movie night for the community at Hilburn Field on Friday. Local residents will get to enjoy the animated hit “Coco” along with refreshments at Rockmart High School’s old football stadium behind city hall. The movie night is being sponsored by Meggitt, and gates will open at 8 p.m.
Aragon’s celebrations wrap up with a softball tournament, and much more during the week.
Aragon is also be hosting their annual citywide clean-up days starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. City residents will be able to utilize dumpsters behind city hall to get rid of anything that might be rusting or rotting in the yard, or cluttering up the inside or outside of houses. City officials ask that no tires be brought into dump, along with anything that can’t be lifted into the dumpster itself. Additionally, all trash must be bagged if possible. Collections will be held during regular business hours for the city starting at 9 a.m. and closing out at 5 p.m.
Those who wish to offload their junk must live within the city limits and present their ID to participate.
Cedartown’s Georgia Cities Week celebrations include a scavenger hunt being organized by city officials. Check Cedartowngeorgia.gov for more information about how to take part.