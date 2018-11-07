The voters have spoken in Polk County for the 2018 midterms, and ballots were still out in the early morning hours statewide were still not totally in for the full unofficial results.
Despite some issues last night at the Board of Elections office, the full tally came in from the seven precincts across Polk County late in the evening after some 12,897 of the 20,970 voters cast ballots in this year's election.
That was only a couple of thousand ballots behind the 2016 election, which saw 14,323 out of 20,268 registered voters taking place and was well over the 8,216 votes cast in 2014 out for the 17,958 registered voters in the 2014 midterm election.
Here's a breakdown of how the vote turned out in statewide and local races:
The Candidates
Governor
Brian Kemp (R) - 10,175 - 79.10 percent
Stacey Abrams (D) - 2,586 - 20.10 percent
Ted Metz (L) - 96 - 0.75 percent
Write-in - 7 - .05 percent
Lt. Governor
Geoff Duncan (R) - 9,699 - 76.84 percent
Sarah Riggs Amico (D) - 2,491 - 20.44 percent
Write-in - 7 - .06 percent
Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger (R) - 9,699 - 76.84 percent
John Barrow (D) - 2,740 - 21.71 percent
Smythe Duval (L) - 184 - 1.46 percent
Write-in - 5 - .04 percent
Attorney General
Chris Carr (R) (I) - 9,834 - 78.26 percent
Charlie Bailey (D) - 2,732 - 21.74 percent
Write in - 4 - .03 percent
Agriculture Commissioner
Gary Black (R) (I) - 10,001 - 79.96 percent
Fred Swann (D) - 2,507 - 20.04 percent
Write-in - 3 - .02 percent
Insurance Commissioner
Jim Beck (R) - 9,793 - 77.85 percent
Janice Laws (D) - 2,531 - 20.12 percent
Donnie Foster (L) - 256 - 2.03 percent
Write-in - 3 - .02 percent
State School Superintendent
Richard Woods (R) (I) - 10,043 - 79.70 percent
Otha E. Thornton Jr. (D) - 2,558 - 20.30 percent
Write-in - 11 - .02 percent
Labor Commissioner
Mark Butler (R) (I) - 9,978 - 79.40 percent
Richard Keatley (D) - 2,589 - 20.60 percent
Write-in - 7 - .06 percent
Public Service Commission, District 3
Chuck Eaton (R) (I) - 9,657 - 76.69 percent
Lindy Miller (D) 2,661 - 21.13 percent
Ryan Graham (L) 275 - 2.18 percent
Write-in - 3 - .02 percent
Public Service Commission, District 5
Tricia Pridemore (R) (I) 9,732 - 77.50 percent
Dawn A. Randolph (D) - 20.37 percent
John Turpish (L) - 2.13 percent
Write-in - 5 - .04 percent
U.S. House District 14
Tom Graves (R) (I) - 10,073 - 79.74 percent
Steven Lamar Foster (D) - 2,551 - 20.21 percent
Write-in - 8 - .06 percent
State Senate, District 31
Bill Heath (R) (I) 10,952 - 98.42 percent
Write-in - 176 - 1.58 percent
State House, District 16
Trey Kelley (R) (I) - 11,185 - 98.66 percent
Write-in - 1.34 percent
County Commission, District 1
Gary Martin (R) - 10,915 - 98.48 percent
Write-in - 169 - 1.52 percent
County Commission, District 2
Jennifer Hulsey (R) (I) - 9,635 - 77.09 percent
Ricky Clark (D) - 2,839 - 22.71 percent
Write-in - 24 - .19 percent
County Commission, District 3
Hal Floyd - 10858 -98.45 percent
Write-in - 171 - 1.55 percent
County Commission, District 3
Ray Carter - 6.645 - 59.48 percent
Larry Reynolds - 2,260 - 20.23 percent
Jerilyn Purdy - 2,107 - 18.86 percent
Write-in - 159 - 1.42 percent
Polk County Board of Education, District 1
Britt Madden Jr. - 1,591 - 99 percent
Write-in - 16 - 1 percent
Polk County Board of Education, District 2
Bernard Morgan - 682 - 95.92 percent
Write-in - 29 - 4.08 percent
Polk County Board of Education, District 4
Vicki Mayes - 1,647 - 99.16 percent
Write-in - 14 - .84 percent
Polk County Board of Education, District 7
Tommy Sanders - 1560 - 98.42 percent
Write-in - 25 - 1.58 percent
Constitutional Amendments, Referendum and SPLOST
Polk County 2020 SPLOST Referendum
Yes - 7,588 - 61.29 percent
No - 4,793 - 38.71 percent
State Constitution and Referendums
Amendment 1
Yes - 9,865 - 79.65 percent
No - 2,521 - 20.35 percent
Amendment 2
Yes - 7,888 - 65.56 percent
No - 4,144 - 34.44 percent
Amendment 3
Yes - 6,894 - 57.83 percent
No - 5,027 - 42.17 percent
Amendment 4
Yes - 9,728 - 78.58 percent
No - 2,652 - 21.42 percent
Amendment 5
Yes - 8,062 - 66.85 percent
No - 3,998 - 33.15 percent
Referendum A
Yes - 6,399 - 54.15 percent
No - 5,418 - 45.85 percent
Referendum B
Yes - 8,765 - 72.60 percent
No - 3,308 - 27.40 percent