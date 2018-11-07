Polk County Votes 2018

Future County Commissioner Gary Martin and Commissioner Hal Floyd look at results from statewide races while waiting for local tallies. / Kevin Myrick 

The voters have spoken in Polk County for the 2018 midterms, and ballots were still out in the early morning hours statewide were still not totally in for the full unofficial results. 

Despite some issues last night at the Board of Elections office, the full tally came in from the seven precincts across Polk County late in the evening after some 12,897 of the 20,970 voters cast ballots in this year's election.

That was only a couple of thousand ballots behind the 2016 election, which saw 14,323 out of 20,268 registered voters taking place and was well over the 8,216 votes cast in 2014 out for the 17,958 registered voters in the 2014 midterm election. 

Here's a breakdown of how the vote turned out in statewide and local races: 

The Candidates

Governor

Brian Kemp (R) - 10,175 - 79.10 percent

Stacey Abrams (D) - 2,586 - 20.10 percent

Ted Metz (L) - 96 - 0.75 percent

Write-in - 7 - .05 percent

Lt. Governor

Geoff Duncan (R) - 9,699 - 76.84 percent

Sarah Riggs Amico (D) - 2,491 - 20.44 percent

Write-in - 7 - .06 percent

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger (R) - 9,699 - 76.84 percent

John Barrow (D) - 2,740 - 21.71 percent

Smythe Duval (L) - 184 - 1.46 percent

Write-in - 5 - .04 percent

Attorney General

Chris Carr (R) (I) - 9,834 - 78.26 percent

Charlie Bailey (D) - 2,732 - 21.74 percent

Write in - 4 - .03 percent

Agriculture Commissioner

Gary Black (R) (I) - 10,001 - 79.96 percent

Fred Swann (D) - 2,507 - 20.04 percent

Write-in - 3 - .02 percent

Insurance Commissioner

Jim Beck (R) - 9,793 - 77.85 percent

Janice Laws (D) - 2,531 - 20.12 percent

Donnie Foster (L) - 256 - 2.03 percent

Write-in - 3 - .02 percent

State School Superintendent

Richard Woods (R) (I) - 10,043 - 79.70 percent

Otha E. Thornton Jr. (D) - 2,558 - 20.30 percent

Write-in - 11 - .02 percent

Labor Commissioner

Mark Butler (R) (I) - 9,978 - 79.40 percent

Richard Keatley (D) - 2,589 - 20.60 percent

Write-in - 7 - .06 percent

Public Service Commission, District 3

Chuck Eaton (R) (I) - 9,657 - 76.69 percent

Lindy Miller (D) 2,661 - 21.13 percent

Ryan Graham (L) 275 - 2.18 percent

Write-in - 3 - .02 percent

Public Service Commission, District 5

Tricia Pridemore (R) (I) 9,732 - 77.50 percent

Dawn A. Randolph (D) - 20.37 percent

John Turpish (L) - 2.13 percent

Write-in - 5 - .04 percent

U.S. House District 14

Tom Graves (R) (I) - 10,073 - 79.74 percent

Steven Lamar Foster (D) - 2,551 - 20.21 percent

Write-in - 8 - .06 percent

State Senate, District 31

Bill Heath (R) (I) 10,952 - 98.42 percent

Write-in - 176 - 1.58 percent

State House, District 16

Trey Kelley (R) (I) - 11,185 - 98.66 percent

Write-in - 1.34 percent

County Commission, District 1

Gary Martin (R) - 10,915 - 98.48 percent

Write-in - 169 - 1.52 percent

County Commission, District 2

Jennifer Hulsey (R) (I) - 9,635 - 77.09 percent

Ricky Clark (D) - 2,839 - 22.71 percent

Write-in - 24 - .19 percent

County Commission, District 3

Hal Floyd - 10858 -98.45 percent

Write-in - 171 - 1.55 percent

County Commission, District 3

Ray Carter - 6.645 - 59.48 percent

Larry Reynolds - 2,260 - 20.23 percent

Jerilyn Purdy - 2,107 - 18.86 percent

Write-in - 159 - 1.42 percent

Polk County Board of Education, District 1

Britt Madden Jr. - 1,591 - 99 percent

Write-in - 16 - 1 percent

Polk County Board of Education, District 2

Bernard Morgan - 682 - 95.92 percent

Write-in - 29 - 4.08 percent

Polk County Board of Education, District 4

Vicki Mayes - 1,647 - 99.16 percent

Write-in - 14 - .84 percent

Polk County Board of Education, District 7

Tommy Sanders - 1560 - 98.42 percent

Write-in - 25 - 1.58 percent

Constitutional Amendments, Referendum and SPLOST

Polk County 2020 SPLOST Referendum

Yes - 7,588 - 61.29 percent

No - 4,793 - 38.71 percent

State Constitution and Referendums

Amendment 1 

Yes - 9,865 - 79.65 percent

No - 2,521 - 20.35 percent

Amendment 2 

Yes - 7,888 - 65.56 percent 

No - 4,144 - 34.44 percent

Amendment 3 

Yes - 6,894 - 57.83 percent

No - 5,027 - 42.17 percent

Amendment 4

Yes - 9,728 - 78.58 percent

No - 2,652 - 21.42 percent

Amendment 5 

Yes - 8,062 - 66.85 percent

No - 3,998 - 33.15 percent

Referendum A

Yes - 6,399 - 54.15 percent 

No - 5,418 - 45.85 percent

Referendum B

Yes - 8,765 - 72.60 percent

No - 3,308 - 27.40 percent 