Expect Polk County Commissioners to take some time this evening to discuss a number of items up for vote during their Tuesday, April 9 session.
Tonight's session in the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Office headquarters in Cedartown will begin with delegations bringing a wide range of topics before the Commission, along with 18 items up for discussion from the Ordinance Review, Bid and Public Safety committees, among others.
Commissioners are expected to hear from Greg Gray, who asked for time to discuss the Polk County Historical Society, plus Gordy Powell to discuss Fentanyl safety kits for public safety officer, as well as Mona Shorter to come talk about the forthcoming 2020 Census.
The delegation time will wrap up with Shaw Hankins coming to discuss insurance for employees.
Additionally, the commission plans on honoring the April Employee of the Month and those who have spent more than five years of employment with the county, department reports on leadership development and planning and zoning.
The commission's business for the work session also includes mid-year budget amendment discussions, personnel ordinance updates, development regulations, proposing the sale of wine in stores in unincorporated parts of Polk, and a fee schedule for development.
Expect the commission to also cover discussions on the cost of several items from the bid committee, including new pumper trucks for the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department, the addition of a cat room at Polk County Animal Control, a new tandem dump truck for Public Works, copier replacement for various departments, air bottles for firefighters and bids for the Silver Comet Trail accessibility maintenance project.
Public Safety committee members are also asking for help with equipment for the Drug Task Force and out-of-state training for officers, along with a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Cedartown and Rockmart over employment for the Drug Task Force.
Public Works also has two agenda items for discussion tonight: maintenance of dirt roads within the county, and setting No Thru Truck Traffic for Cave Spring Road and Vinson Mountain Road.
Commissioners are also expected to discuss how they might utilize an outside firm to auction surplus vehicles for the county.
See the attached PDFs for a full agenda for tonight and Tuesday's sessions.