Two people have been charged in relation to the May 21 Ladue Avenue drive by shooting.
According to Aimee Madden, Cedartown's public information officer:
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police arrested 17-year-old Dadrian Wright and 17-year-old Tynerious Chambers. Both reside in Floyd County. Another suspect, Jajuan Hunter, also of Floyd County, has an active warrant out for his arrest.
The shooting took place in the vicinity of 4th and 5th Streets in the Goodyear Village off West Avenue.
An 18-year-old male was shot in the incident and had to be airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center for further treatment and surgery.
Anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Hunter should contact Dect. Sgt. James Ray at the Cedartown Police Department by calling 770-748-4123.