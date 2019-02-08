The temperature is going to change rapidly over the next few days as February continues to bring strange swings in the forecast according to the National Weather Service forecast for the weekend ahead as it went from the mid 70's to 50 for the day, and more changes to come as the week ahead brings back to the 60's by the end of the week.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 50. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of drizzle after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of drizzle before 8 a.m, then occasional drizzle with light rain likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Patchy drizzle with a chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.