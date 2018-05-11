Expect the day to start out with some small areas of fog, then give way to sunshine, a slight chance of rain this afternoon and into the evening, finally heading into the weekend with blue skies ahead according to the National Weather Service predictions for the days ahead.
Today's forecast calls for a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.