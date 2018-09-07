Summer isn't over just yet, and clear sunny skies over Polk County this morning mean to prove that as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to reach up to 89 today with only the slightest chance for showers during the day and evening hour, and more of the same for Saturday as the weekend opens, with Sunday being the real threat for rainfall.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.