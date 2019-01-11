Look for sunshine to end the week, and slightly warmer temperatures as the National Weather Service calls for the return of wet weather over the weekend, and clearing out again before the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A chance of light rain before 1 p.m., then rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.