Expect sunshine and clear skies with chilly temperatures to stick around through week's end and into the weekend, with some slightly warmer temperatures for mid-winter starting next week according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.