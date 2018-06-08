Look for only the slightest chance of rain, and only after sunshine warms things up for the day over Polk County up near the 90 degree mark again as the National Weather Service calls for increased chances of wet weather over the weekend and into the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.