After midweek clouds, sunshine has returned and fall temperatures are finally here as the National Weather Service predicts a pleasant weekend ahead, and potential for rain to start off next week in their latest seven-day forecast.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.