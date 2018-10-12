Sunny

After midweek clouds, sunshine has returned and fall temperatures are finally here as the National Weather Service predicts a pleasant weekend ahead, and potential for rain to start off next week in their latest seven-day forecast. 

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.