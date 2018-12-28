The wet weather is here to stay in Polk County for the day, with a slight reprieve over the weekend and then right back to it through the rest of 2018 and into the start of 2019 according to the latest National Weather Service predictions. Additionally, a flash flood watch remains in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday.
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers likely. High near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: Showers. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
New Year's Day: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent