The week is ending in Polk County with rain again, and it'll be sticking around through the first half of the weekend as the National Weather Service calls for showers continuing through the night and chances into Saturday, but once the wet weather moves out it'll be all sunshine for several days, and temperatures set to remain in the mid to upper 50's.
Today's forecast calls for rain, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers likely after 1 p.m. High near 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.