Look for wet weather later this afternoon as the National Weather Service predicts storms starting to roll in after 2 p.m., and chances for more wet weather mixed with sunshine throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.