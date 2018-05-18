Rain

Look for wet weather later this afternoon as the National Weather Service predicts storms starting to roll in after 2 p.m., and chances for more wet weather mixed with sunshine throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. 

Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.