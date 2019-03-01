Mostly cloudy

There's chances for rain again as March begins, but the National Weather Service expects cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60's and more of the same for the weekend before a drop of the thermometer with cold front moving into the region to start next week.

Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.