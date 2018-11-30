Warmer temperatures at week's end are also bringing rain showers for a late fall forecast as November ends and the National Weather Service expects the showers and potential thunderstorms to last through Monday, and then the thermometer drop again for the first full week of December.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46.