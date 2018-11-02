Don't expect the temperature to get above 60 at week's end as the National Weather Service calls for chances of showers to continue through the day, and then become partly cloudy with temperatures set to drop down into the upper 30's for the final regular season games of the football season tonight outside of Polk County, with sunshine back for the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.