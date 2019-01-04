Look for the rain to finally end - for now - over Polk County as the week comes to a close, and a chance for the area to dry out with mild temperatures as the National Weather Service calls for mostly clear skies through next week.
Today's forecast calls for showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.