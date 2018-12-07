Chances of rain are likely for the daytime, and then more showers tonight and heading into the weekend as the National Weather Service calls for an unpleasant forecast for the coming days, and more of the same to start next week with previous potential for sleet and snow now becoming just wet weather.
Today's forecast calls for light rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 37. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. High near 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 35. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday: Rain. High near 37. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 28.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.