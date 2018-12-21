Look for wet weather to stick around through the night and potentially into Saturday morning as the holiday weekend begins with the National Weather Service calling for clear skies for clearing for Christmas eve, and chances of rain for Christmas day.
Today's forecast calls for showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 46. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Christmas Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.