Look for chances of wet weather again as the National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine early and clouds this afternoon, with more of the same through the weekend and into next week as June begins.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.