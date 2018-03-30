Slightly cooler temperatures are in store as the week comes to an end, but expect clouds to clear away and a pleasant forecast for the rest of Easter weekend according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.