Look for chances of wet weather on the horizon as the week comes and end according to the National Weather Service, which also expects cooler temperatures on the horizon for the overnight hours, with temperatures set to dip down to the 30's during the nights ahead with fall now in full swing.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.