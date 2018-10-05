Another sunny day is in store for Polk County, and temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the weekend as the National Weather Service calls for summer-like conditions to continue for at least a few more days.
Today's forecast will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Saturday: Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Columbus Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.