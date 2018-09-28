Look for wet weather to stick around during the morning hours, and cloudy skies for the rest of the day as the weekend gives way to sunshine based on the latest predictions provided by the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast a 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.