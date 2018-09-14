Expect to build up a good sweat when getting outside today in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for sunshine and clouds, but temperatures up to 93 on the thermometer, and feeling like over 100 across the area. Expect more of the same for the start of the weekend, and the potential for the return of rain by the end.
Hurricane Florence made landfall overnight in North Carolina and continues to impact the southeastern seaboard today. Potential rain impact from the storm once it reaches further inland is slightly possible based on the latest computer models generated by the National Weather Service.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.