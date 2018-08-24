Look for sunshine and another afternoon feeling less like the dog days of summer and more of a hint of fall in Polk County as temperatures are only expected in the mid-80's again, and more of the same through the weekend, but a slight warm up is in store before the beginning of next week and increased chances for new rounds of rain based on the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.