Don't expect to escape the wet weather anytime soon in Polk County as the National Weather Service expects rainfall to continue as the week ends, and the likelihood of more over the weekend. But don't fret, clear skies return late in the weekend and stick around with chances of showers returning for February's end.
Today's forecast: Showers likely. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.