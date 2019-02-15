The weather is predicted to be possibly soggy, with a coin-flip for a chance of rain in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for showers likely to start during the nighttime hours, and continue through the weekend and into the start of the coming week.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Washington's Birthday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 66.