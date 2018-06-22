Look for the chance of wet weather this afternoon, but expect sunshine and clouds no matter what over Polk County as the National Weather Service predicts more rain and storms for the area over the weekend and into the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.