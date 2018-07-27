Chances of rain are back in the forecast, but they are slight and more likely Polk County will enjoy a day of mixed clouds and sunshine, with a high at 90 for the day according to the National Weather Service predictions. We suggest keeping the umbrella handy just in case.
Today's forecast calls for A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.