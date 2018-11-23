Turkey day is over, and now the run-up to the Christmas holiday is now in full swing, with chilly weather soon to come after a mild weekend in Polk County according to the National Weather Service predictions for the next seven days.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Rain. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of light rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of light rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.