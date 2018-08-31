Look for chances of wet weather again, but only slightly as the National Weather Service calls for otherwise partly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 80's in Polk County for week's end.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.