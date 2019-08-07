Friday is the final day to participate in a campaign to gather together donations to help with the Hygiene Drive happening at One Door Polk.
Polk County's Tallatoona CAP office is in friendly competition this year with Bartow County to see who can come up with the most materials to help the community, and donations are still in need to help exceed what the neighboring county's office has brought in.
Jennifer Norwood, who is helping organize the Hygiene Drive, said that no donation is too small in her call for help in the final days of receiving donations before the contest between the two counties comes to a close on Friday.
"Hygiene items are a huge necessity for those in all our communities. Those that maybe on limited incomes such as seniors, those that maybe struggling through a hardship that has them in a place that they never dreamed they would be in," Norwood said previously.
Three donation locations are available now and are taking items like shampoo and conditioner, dental care products, deodorant, razors, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and any type of laundry supplies.
Primarily the items are being collected at One Door Polk's Tallatoona CHINS entrance at 424 N. Main St. in Cedartown.
Additional locations are also setup in Rockmart at the Ramsey Run Apartments or at the Tallatoona Head Start in Rockmart at 312 S. Piedmont Ave., during regular business hours. Call ahead to the Head Start at 770-684-5770.
Ramsey Run Apartments can be contacted at 770-684-7772 if those interested in making a donation should call ahead.
Monetary donations are also being accepted to help purchase supplies ahead of Friday's deadline. Call Norwood at 770-817-4666 extension 9 to learn more about how to help.