Look for chances of rain to move back in during the weekend after partly sunny skies and a cool day to end the week, and temperatures to go up to something more spring-like for the days ahead as wet weather dominates the forecast in the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51.
Monday Night: Occasional drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Patchy drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: Patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.