It might rain a bit before tonight's big showdown between Cedartown at Rockmart, so keep a poncho ready for unexpected showers and the likelihood of more through the weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.