Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is pleased to announce the addition of Ken Duncan to the staff.
"Freeman Harris has been serving the families of Polk County and surrounding area for 77 years and feels that Ken is a valued addition to the staff," the funeral home said in a release.
Duncan, a native Georgian, holds an Associate of Arts Degree from Andrew College; a Diploma in Funeral Service from Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service and a Bachelors of Science from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
He is a Georgia Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, and is also a Licensed Georgia Insurance Agent.
"Ken has dedicated his life to the people of West Georgia for the past 37 years and is please to expand his dedication and passion to the people of the Rockmart area," the release stated. "Ken feels a warm and welcoming feeling from the people of the area and is excited to continue to meet the people of the area."
Duncan has served in managerial positions in his funeral service career. The release stated that he is "excited for what the future holds for him at Freeman Harris Funeral Home."
He has been married to his wife Amy Taff Duncan since October 1981 and they have three grown children. That includes his daughter Haleigh, a kindergarten teacher at Providence Elementary School, his son Forrest who is employed with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and their youngest daughter Kara, a second grade teacher at Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School.
The Duncan's also share their home with their family dog, Maddie.
Duncan has dedicated his life to serving families during the most difficult time of their lives. His motto is and remains: "Funeral Services is not what I do, it is who I am."
"Ken looks forward to a long and exciting association with Freeman Harris Funeral Home and the people of Rockmart and surrounding area and would like to invite you to stop by introduce yourself and visit with him," the release stated.