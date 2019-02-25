Cedartown senior defensive back signs with Salukis for 2019 season
Zahquan Frazier was all smiles last week as he sat down with family, friends, teammates and coaches and made his decision on where he’ll attend school official.
This fall, Frazier will be heading up north where he’ll be joining the Southern Illinois Salukis as a freshman.
““It’s special, and without God nothing is possible,” Frazier said on his signing day last week on Thursday, Feb. 21. “So I praise up, and stay humble.”
Frazier was joined by parents and other family members and his coaches for the event as they recalled his time as an athlete and scholar in celebration of the accomplishment.
Bulldogs head football coach Doyle Kelley praised the accomplishments of his senior star, the second to be picked up by a Division I school.
Kelley had nothing but praise for Frazier during ceremonies last week.
“He’s just a great young man,” he said. “He helped Cedartown take the next steps, and we’re excited that he wants to go to Southern Illinois.”
Kelley said a visit from recruiters at Southern Illinois got a chance to meet Frazier after they sought out a defensive back with height and abilities, and found their match in the Bulldog senior.
Senior Tony Mathis was first to be picked up by a big team, heading to West Virginia after he announced his intentions in 2018.
Frazier said that he hopes to make an impact as he heads to the Carbondale, Ill., campus in August. He plans to study business.
The team headed up by Nick Hill finished their 2018 season in the Missouri Valley conference with a 2-9 record overall and a 1-7 finish in the conference.
Southern Illinois’ mascot, the Saluki, is a type of dog.
The school wasn’t Frazier’s initial choice, but he took their offer over one put forth from a smaller school.
“They came after I committed to community college, and I liked what they had to say,” Frazier said.
Frazier was a first team all-region defensive player and a second team all-region on special teams for his kick return skills. He was also named by the Rome News-Tribune as a honorable mention as an All-Area player in 2019 and made all region honors in 2018 as a junior.