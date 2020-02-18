Northside Fourth Grade students in Joshua Bearden's classes are learning about weather, so it seemed like the perfect time for the school to host someone who can help shed more light on forecast.
On Feb. 12, Bearden's students got a chance to work with Fox 5 News Meteorologist Ryan Beesley, who spent the morning with youth at Northside to provide some insight on the way that weather works and the way tools used to generate the forecast are used in daily life.
"He spoke with the students about what a meteorologist does, his daily schedule, and how he became a meteorologist," Bearden wrote in. "He also introduced the students to the weather tools that he uses everyday in his career as well as how he predicts and forecast the weather each day."
Students are learning how to use weather tools, how to predict the weather, and what the difference is between weather and climate according to the Georgia Standards of Excellence for Science.
Bearden added that he gave students additional understanding of how he tells the weather story each day. He also explained to the students the importance of reading and writing along with effective communicating in his career.
One demonstration students won't forget anytime soon is how the green screen works and how weather is seen behind him on news broadcasts.
"Mr. Beesley ended each of his presentations with the importance of following your dreams and a brief introduction to his storm truck," Bearden added. "Each student had the opportunity to ask questions and to explore inside the storm chaser truck."
Beasley gave a nod back to his hosts during the Feb. 15 morning broadcast, which can be seen on the Northside Facebook page.