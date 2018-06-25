Expect a make-up date to be announced for what should have been the second Fourth Friday of the summer which was rained out over the weekend.
Wet weather didn't stop at least one hearty member of the Throttle Jockeys stood by just in case others turned up for the show that wasn't happening. A small crowd later showed up in their classic cars to chat and enjoy the evening following late afternoon showers on Friday, June 22.
Fourth Friday will return for the regular scheduled concert on July 27, and city officials will announce a make-up date for the missed Redneck Romeos show for June.