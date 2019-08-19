Elections are coming up soon, and the opening day of qualifying has already seen candidates jump into races in Rockmart and Cedartown.
The Polk County Board of Elections saw early visits from Rockmart Council member Rick Stone, who qualified to retain his 5th Ward seat in November. He was joined this morning by Marty Robinson, who qualified to run for the 2nd Ward seat currently held by Council member James Payne.
Along with the pair, Mayoral candidate Sherman Ross made his run official after resigning from the council at the end of July. Ross, who is in his second term on the council, seeks to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Miller, who announced that he was giving up the seat earlier in the year.
Ross's seat will be filled on the November ballot in a special election, though no candidate has officially qualified for the seat yet. Mike Bradley announced that he would be running for the seat.
In the Cedartown Commission race, Andrew Carter filed his paperwork this morning to qualify for a new term on the board. His seat, along with that of Dale Tuck, are up for the 2019 ballot.
Qualifying continues on Tuesday through Friday for Rockmart seats, running until noon at the end of the week during the Polk County Board of Election's office hours. Cedartown's qualifying period ends on Wednesday at noon.
No candidates had yet qualified for the race in the City of Aragon, which will have the Mayor and two council seats to vote for in November.