Early work to clear the way for The Cottages at Rockmart is underway in the new home just off Nathan Dean Parkway. After clearing off much of the multi-acre property for the new skilled nursing and rehab community, concrete is going down for the first of 8 household-style facilities.
A groundbreaking ceremony in February was followed up by months of site preparation work that is now moving full swing into getting the cottages ready for 116 residents in the coming months. Planners said back near the start of the year that they are hoping to open the new community before the end of the year.
The Cottages at Rockmart takes a different approach to senior living. Instead of the traditional nursing style facility where residents are kept in one facility, the focus of the community is instead to have smaller housing units with bedrooms and bathrooms for each resident, but common living and dining room areas that feel more like home. The layout accommodates some 14 to 15 residents per unit, with space for each to have their own kitchen and nurses assigned to specific housing units to build up familiarity and trust.
Reliable Health Care Management began developing the concept several years ago and felt they found the perfect spot in their 750 Goodyear Ave. location, not far from downtown Rockmart and with easy access to highways connecting to Paulding and Bartow counties.
At present, co-owner Andrew Morris operates Cedar Springs Health and Rehab with 62 residents receiving care. All of those will get to move into the forthcoming facility, leaving an additional 54 rooms that will be available for new additions to the cottages.
The eight residential building and an administrative building were designed by Christopher Baldwin of Baldwin Architectural Group of Atlanta. Van Winkle Construction of Atlanta will be the lead contractor on the project.