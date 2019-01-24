City also celebrates employees, pending retirement of Assistant Fire Chief Scott Jackson
The Cedartown City Commission saw a changing of the guard for the start of 2019 at their opening meeting of the year with a new chair and vice chair taking charge of the board.
Commissioner Matt Foster was voted unanimously by the board to take over for Commissioner Jordan Hubbard to take over as chair for the year, and Commissioner Dale Tuck will take over the Vice Chair position as the first order of business for the board's January session.
Foster praised Hubbard's leadership during his tenure as chair at the meeting's tail end, and echoed comments from his fellow commissioners about how well they've all worked together over the years in follow-up comments.
“I first want to thank our outgoing chairman Jordan Hubbard, who has ably led this board the past two years, as well my other fellow commissioners, for putting their vote of confidence in me,” Foster said. “It continues to be my honor to represent the people of our city, and I am looking forward to another year of progress with a wonderful, people-centered commission and administration.”
Hubbard during his comments at meeting's end that "I do love my city and thankful that you have allowed me to serve."
Celebrations were also held to honor the service of Assistant Fire Chief Scott Jackson after his 25 year career with the Cedartown Fire Department comes to a close at January's end.
He was presented with a gift from the city to honor his service, and was the last honored for the night during employee longevity awards as well.
Many other employees also were honored for their hard work over the past year. Michael Hooper was named this year's Bobby Alexander Public Works Award winner for the City of Cedartown.
Officer Tyler Eason won the Ray Merritt Public Safety Award, and Aimee Madden was honored with the Emily Shaw Administration Award winner for 2019.
Additionally, employees with five years of service that included ..., and employees with 10 years of service that were honored included .... .
Commissioners got to also hear the good news of an employee earning a promotion. City Manager Bill Fann announced that Mitzi Allen was recently named the new Assistant City Clerk, taking over for Edward Guzman after his promotion to Assistant City Manager.
Allen is expected to attend additional training for municipal clerks later this year.
The celebration of employees extended into the commissioner's comments on Monday night, when each had their own particular good words of encouragement for all those who serve day to day to keep the city functioning.
Payton's comments near the end of the night made it clear that when she and other commissioners are representing the city statewide, what they hear from everyone else is nothing but praise for what "great employees we have in Cedartown."
“Great things are happening in Cedartown even though you aren't seeing and feeling it right in the moment, most people notice what's going on,” she said.
During January's meeting, Commissioners also approved keeping Andrew Roper as the city's municipal court judge, and State Rep. Trey Kelley as their solicitor in his day job as an attorney.
They were also supposed to hear from a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau, but they were unable to attend according to Fann.