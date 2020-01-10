The gavel was passed and chairs re-arranged as the Polk County Board of Education got back to business as the 2020 calendar year begins.
With a unanimous vote and no other nominees, the board elected member J.P. Foster to take over as chair and decided to keep Kristi Gober as the Vice Chair.
Foster, who already announced at the year's start that he would seek a new term in office on the school board, made no remarks upon his switching seats with Board Member Bernard Morgan.
In fact, the school board moved through most of their business without need for further discussion. They unanimously approved a new meeting calendar that provides for a 2020 schedule that features two meetings a month except for a combined session this spring on April 14, due to Spring Break closure of schools.
The calendar puts meetings coming up on February 4 and 11 for work and regular sessions, with the same pattern to follow on March 3 and 10, May 5 and 12, June 2 and 9, July 7 and 14, August 4 and 11, September 1 and 8, October 6 and 13, November 3 and 10 and Dec. 1 and 8.
July usually finds the board meeting in a combined session, but Superintendent Laurie Atkins noted that this year "the way that the Fourth of July fell, we have two meetings."
"We're going to be putting you all to work this year," Atkins joked with the board ahead of their approval of the calendar.
The only other request of the board for the work session in January was to approve an overnight field trip for the Rockmart High FBLA team heading to state competition in March. They'll be staying from March 20 through 22 with several team members looking to win after taking first place finishes at regional competition on Jan. 8.
Board members in their upcoming session will also have a light voting schedule for the night when they gather again on Jan. 14. They'll be celebrating the January M.E.R.I.T. winner for the district, plus hearing financial reports, more field trip requests, a request for a vote on the SNP - procurement plan revision and a construction management bid.